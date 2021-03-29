Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's Rybakina fails to advance at Miami Open

    29 March 2021, 14:39

    MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has failed to reach the 1/8 finals of Miami Open after being defeated by Sara Sorribes Tormo 1-6, 6-3, 2-6, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the match that lasted for 2 hours 29 minutes world No.23 Elena, 21, saved five break points, hit two aces, and made two double faults, while her opponent, ranked 58th, saved eight break points and made four double faults. The two had their first encounter.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

