Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Rybakina fails to advance at Miami Open

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2021, 14:39
Kazakhstan's Rybakina fails to advance at Miami Open

MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has failed to reach the 1/8 finals of Miami Open after being defeated by Sara Sorribes Tormo 1-6, 6-3, 2-6, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the match that lasted for 2 hours 29 minutes world No.23 Elena, 21, saved five break points, hit two aces, and made two double faults, while her opponent, ranked 58th, saved eight break points and made four double faults. The two had their first encounter.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events