    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eases into Wimbledon Round 3

    1 July 2021, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 20 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match Rybakina stunned American Claire Liu in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. During the match Rybakina fired seven aces and made seven double faults.

    In the opening round the Kazakhstani edged out French Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets.

    In the third round 18th-seeded Rybakina will face the winner of American Shelby Rogers and Greek Maria Sakkari.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €15 million.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

