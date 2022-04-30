Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eases into Mutual Madrid Open 2nd Round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina has propelled into the second round of the WTA’s Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

16th-seeded Rybakina eliminated world N°93 Oceane Dodin in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 in the opening round of the tournament.

The match lasted for 1h 20 minutes during which the Kazakhstani fired 12 aces and made 3 double faults. Oceane Dodin hit 4 aces and made 5 double faults.

In the next round Rybakina will face Czech Katerina Siniakova ranked 51st in the world. Siniakova upset Croatian Ana Konjuh in a three-set opener 0-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The total prize pool of the tournament exceeds $6.5 million.



