Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By making it to the Australian Open 2023 final Kazakhstan’s top player Elena Rybakina has earned 1,658,625 Australian dollars ($1.2 million) of prize money, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel Schrödinger's Sport.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will face off against Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open 2023.

Photo: instagram.com/lenarybakina