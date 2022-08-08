Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina down in WTA Singles Rankings

    8 August 2022 13:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina lost four spots in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    This week Rybakina slid four spots down to N°27 after losing to future champion Daria Kasatkina in San Jose.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland stayed at the top of the WTA Singles Rankings followed by Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Spanish Paula Badosa who surpassed Greek Maria Sakkari at N°4.

    Belgian Elise Mertens leads the updated WTA Doubles Rankings. Coming in second is Chinese Shuai Zhang. Czech Katerina Siniakova is third. Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina lost two spots each and moved down to N°21 and N°68, respectively.

    As for ATP Singles Rankings, it is dominated by Russian Daniil Medvedev, German Alexander Zverev at N°2 and Spaniard Rafael Nadal at N°3. Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik rose one spot up to N°41.

    Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik are placed 44th, 57th and 199th in the updated ATP Doubles Rankings, accordingly.



    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
