    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina continues her 2022 Wimbledon run

    3 July 2022, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 17th-seeded Rybakina sent home Chinese Qinwen Zheng eliminating her in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.The third-round match lasted for 1h 22 minutes.

    Rybakina will next face Croatian Petra Martic who stunned 8th-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.


    Photo: wimbledon.com

    Kudrenok Tatyana

