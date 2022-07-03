Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina continues her 2022 Wimbledon run

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 July 2022, 11:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina sent home Chinese Qinwen Zheng eliminating her in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.The third-round match lasted for 1h 22 minutes.

Rybakina will next face Croatian Petra Martic who stunned 8th-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.


Photo: wimbledon.com




Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
