Kazakhstan’s Rybakina climbs in latest WTA singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved up one spot from 17th to 16th in the updated singles rankings by the WTA, thus achieving her personal best, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost five spots and ranks 49th, while Zarina Diyas moved down seven spots to 112th.

Australian Ashleigh Barty dominates the WTA Singles’ Ranking. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Czech Karolína Plíšková moved to the third spot.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina, Elena Rybakina, and Zarina Diyas rank 86th, 96th, and 181st in the WTA Doubles Ranking.

The top-3 of the WTA Doubles Ranking includes Elise Mertens of Belgium, Barbora Strýcová and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic.