    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023

    27 January 2023, 07:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Australian Open 2023 organizers pointed out the achievements of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina as she progressed to the Grand Slam semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina hit 11 aces in the women’s singles matches at the now-running Australian Open.

    Ben Shelton, the American tennis player, tops the men’s singles aces leaders serving 85 aces.

    As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina stormed into the Australian Open women’s singles final. Next she will play vs Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The match is set to take place on January 28 at 02:30 p.m. Astana time.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

