Kazakhstan’s Rybakina big favorite to defend Wimbledon title

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2023, 09:43
Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is heading into the grass season after withdrawing from the ongoing Roland Garros tournament in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Twitter blogger Sebastien G. believes that Rybakina stands a good chance to defend her 2022 Wimbledon title.

«Anyway clay season is over now, into grass season now, the surface who suits Elena Rybakina. Big favorite to defending her Wimbledon title and she will make it,» Sebastien G. tweeted.

Rybakina was bound to play against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the third round of the 2023 Roland Garros, but withdrew due to sickness and high fever.


