Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina back to her personal best standing in WTA Singles Ranking

    1 November 2021, 13:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The top-3 of the WTA Singles Ranking includes Australian Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina moved up three spots to 16th which is her personal best in the WTA Singles Ranking. Yulia Putintseva retained her 44th spot, whereas Zarina Diyas moved down to 102nd.

    Elise Mertens of Belgium tops the WTA Doubles ranking. Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic take the second and third spots, respectively.

    In the WTA’s Doubles Ranking Rybakina and Anna Danilina lost one spot each – 49th and 84th.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult