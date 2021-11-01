Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina back to her personal best standing in WTA Singles Ranking

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2021, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The top-3 of the WTA Singles Ranking includes Australian Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina moved up three spots to 16th which is her personal best in the WTA Singles Ranking. Yulia Putintseva retained her 44th spot, whereas Zarina Diyas moved down to 102nd.

Elise Mertens of Belgium tops the WTA Doubles ranking. Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic take the second and third spots, respectively.

In the WTA’s Doubles Ranking Rybakina and Anna Danilina lost one spot each – 49th and 84th.


