    • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina back into WTA Top 25

    15 August 2022 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina stormed back into WTA Top 25 players this week, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Rybakina climbed two spots up the WTA Singles Rankings to land the 25th line. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva moved eight spots up to N°38 after reaching the quarterfinal of the WTA’s National Bank Open in Toronto last week. Zarina Diyas and Gozal Ainitdinova also improved their standing in the WTA Singles Rankings rising to N°241 and N°584, respectively.

    As for WTA’s Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstan’s highest ranked player Anna Danilina is placed 21st, while Zhibek Kulambayeva is 258th.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik lost one spot in the ATP’s Singles Rankings this week and slid to N°42. Mikhail Kukushkin moved nine spots up to N°213. Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan is 219th.

    Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev is three spots down at 47th in the ATP’s Doubles Rakings, while Aleksandr Nedovyesov is 54th.


