Kazakhstan’s Rybakina back in WTA top 20

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2021, 11:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has returned to the top 20 of the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ahead of the 2021 Wimbledon start, Rybakina climbed one spot up and is now ranked 20th in the world.

Unlike Rybakina, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva slid one spot down to number 43 of the WTA ranking.

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan preserved her ranking this week, she is 101st in the world.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is still world number one. She is followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Romanian Simona Halep.


