Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Shvedova earn one more license for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova have earned one more license for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, now Rybakina and Shvedova are eligible to play in the women’s doubles event at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

That means that Kazakhstan will be represented by five tennis players in singles events, namely Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova. Two duos of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev as well as Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova will play in the doubles events.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan earned four licenses maximum for the previous Summer Olympic Games.

The Olympic tennis tournament is set to take place from July 24 through August 1.



