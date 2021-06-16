Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Bublik off to a good start at int’l tennis tournaments

    16 June 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik have advanced at the major international tennis tournaments, Kazinform reports.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan outperformed Shelby Rogers of the US, ranked 46th by the WTA, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Grass Court Championships Berlin, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.

    During the match that lasted for 1 hour and 43 minutes the Kazakhstan’s top player hit nine aces, made three double faults, and saved two break points, while her opponent fired three aces, made eight double faults, and saved two break points.

    Rybakina’s win tied the score of the two players’ encounters 1-1.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in the second round of Bett1Open.

    In the first round match at Queens Club in London Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik beat French Jérémy Chardy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

    In 1 hour and 43 minutes the Kazakhstani hit 24 aces, made nine double faults, and saved three break points out of six, and his opponent fired seven aces, made five double faults, and saved two break points out of eight.

    The Kazakhstani’ leads the two players’ encounters 2-1.

    Next Bublik is to face Jack Draper of Great Britain.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

