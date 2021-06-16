Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Bublik off to a good start at int’l tennis tournaments

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 07:39
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Bublik off to a good start at int’l tennis tournaments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik have advanced at the major international tennis tournaments, Kazinform reports.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan outperformed Shelby Rogers of the US, ranked 46th by the WTA, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Grass Court Championships Berlin, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.

During the match that lasted for 1 hour and 43 minutes the Kazakhstan’s top player hit nine aces, made three double faults, and saved two break points, while her opponent fired three aces, made eight double faults, and saved two break points.

Rybakina’s win tied the score of the two players’ encounters 1-1.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in the second round of Bett1Open.

In the first round match at Queens Club in London Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik beat French Jérémy Chardy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In 1 hour and 43 minutes the Kazakhstani hit 24 aces, made nine double faults, and saved three break points out of six, and his opponent fired seven aces, made five double faults, and saved two break points out of eight.

The Kazakhstani’ leads the two players’ encounters 2-1.

Next Bublik is to face Jack Draper of Great Britain.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year