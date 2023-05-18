Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career

    18 May 2023, 08:02

    ROME. KAZINFORM – World №6 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the first WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career after yet another encounter with world №1 Iga Swiatek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani faced the defending champion Swiatek in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy.

    Swiatek retired in the middle of the third set being 2-6, 7-6, 2-2 down to Rybakina due to a leg injury.

    The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 3-2, ending Swiatek’s 14-match win streak.

    «It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good,» said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.

    She will clash with world №20 Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline
    Kazakhstan won’t let exploit its territory to evade sanctions – Senate Speaker
    Bulgarian students show keen interest to study Kazakh language
    3 Kazakhstanis injured in speedboat crash in Thailand
    Popular
    1 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    2 30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
    3 Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
    4 Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
    5 Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit