Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 08:02
Kazakhstan's Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career

ROME. KAZINFORM – World №6 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the first WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career after yet another encounter with world №1 Iga Swiatek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani faced the defending champion Swiatek in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy.

Swiatek retired in the middle of the third set being 2-6, 7-6, 2-2 down to Rybakina due to a leg injury.

The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 3-2, ending Swiatek’s 14-match win streak.

«It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good,» said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.

She will clash with world №20 Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday.


