Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Stuttgart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s N°1 in tennis Elena Rybakina has advanced to the second round of the WTA’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening match Rybakina stunned German qualifier Nastasja Schunk, 19, in straight sets 7-6, 7-5. The match lasted for 2h 3 minutes.

During the match Rybakina fired three aces and made four double faults.

In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face 2nd-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina edged out two German players Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegemund at the Billie Jean King Cup showdown in Nur-Sultan propelling Team Kazakhstan to the final.