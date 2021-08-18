Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Cincinnati

    18 August 2021, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 19 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled to the second round of the WTA’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S. with the prize pool of over $1.8 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    At the start of the tournament in Cincinnati the 22-year-old Rybakina edged out Australian Samantha Stosur ranked 98th in the world.

    The Kazakhstani needed 1h 10 minutes to eliminate Stosur in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. During the match, Rybakina fired eight aces and made two double faults, while Stosur hit 3 aces and made four double faults.

    Next the Kazakhstani will face Belgian Elise Mertens seeded 15th in the world.

    The hard tournament is set to run from August 16 through August 22, 2021.


