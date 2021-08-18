Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Cincinnati

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 August 2021, 10:42
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Cincinnati

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 19 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled to the second round of the WTA’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S. with the prize pool of over $1.8 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the start of the tournament in Cincinnati the 22-year-old Rybakina edged out Australian Samantha Stosur ranked 98th in the world.

The Kazakhstani needed 1h 10 minutes to eliminate Stosur in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. During the match, Rybakina fired eight aces and made two double faults, while Stosur hit 3 aces and made four double faults.

Next the Kazakhstani will face Belgian Elise Mertens seeded 15th in the world.

The hard tournament is set to run from August 16 through August 22, 2021.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year