    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Berlin

    21 June 2023, 11:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the WTA Bett1Open, Presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the WTAtennis.com.

    In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament eliminated Russian Polina Kudermetova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    During the match Rybakina and Kudermetova fired nine aces each. The Kazakhstani made one double fault, while her opponent made four.

    Next Rybakina will face Croatian Donna Vekic.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

