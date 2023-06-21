Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Berlin

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 11:31
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances in Berlin Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the WTA Bett1Open, Presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from the WTAtennis.com.

In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 2nd at the tournament eliminated Russian Polina Kudermetova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

During the match Rybakina and Kudermetova fired nine aces each. The Kazakhstani made one double fault, while her opponent made four.

Next Rybakina will face Croatian Donna Vekic.


Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
