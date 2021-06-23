Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2021, 15:57
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advanced at Viking International Eastbourne

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 21 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the Viking International Eastbourne in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round the 22-year-old Rybakina eliminated British Harriet Dart ranked 141 in the world in a three-set match 6-2, 6-7, 6-4. The match lasted for 2h 21 minutes.

During the match Rybakina fired 7 aces and made 7 double faults, whereas Dart hit 1 ace and made 7 double faults.

Next Rybakina will take on Ukrainian Elina Svitolina ranked 5th in the world who stunned Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa.


