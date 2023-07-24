Kazakhstan’s Rybakina 3rd in the world, Putintseva rises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina is still ranked 3rd in the world.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva climbed two spots up to №58. Kazakh Zhibek Kulambayeva slid 24 spots down to №446.

Pole Iga Swiatek dominates the WTA Singles Rankings with 9,315 points. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka with 8,845 points. American Jessica Pegula and French Caroline Garcia round out the top 5 placed 4th and 5th, respectively.

Czech Katerina Siniakova tops the WTA Doubles Rankings. Coming in second is Czech Barbora Krejcikova. American Jessica Pegula is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina is place 25th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, while Elena Rybakina is 107th. Zhibek Kulambayeva rose 7 spots up to №179.