    Kazakhstan’s Ryabets settles for bronze at World Boxing Championships in India

    23 March 2023, 21:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan was unable to win in the semifinal bout of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Ryabets lost to Chinese boxer Yang Liu in the 66kg semifinal by the split decision of judges. She left the tournament with bronze.

    Nadezhda Ryabets is a three-time Kazakhstan boxing champion. She also clinched bronze at the Junior Olympic Games in 2018.

    Earlier it was reported that Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan had earned her final berth at the tournament. Another Kazakhstani Alua Balkibekova took home the bronze medal after an upsetting defeat in the 48kg semifinal.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

