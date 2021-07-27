Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Zhaparov wins 1st round bout in taekwondo event at Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The competitions in taekwondo are running at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

In Round 1 of the men’s taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics Kazakhstani Ruslan Zhaparov was victorious over his opponent 2017 world champion German Alexander Bachmann 11-7.

To date, Kazakhstan won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.