Kazakhstan's runner Olga Safronova wins silver at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani runner Olga Safronova claimed silver in the women's 60m race at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani won silver after clocking in at 7.32sec in the women's 60m race at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023. A runner from Iran grabbed the gold medal. Bronze went to an Indonesian athlete.

Notably, the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 is to run through February 12 in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The tournament has brought together over 500 athletes from 31 countries.

Photo: kazsports.kz



