Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's runner Olga Safronova wins silver at Asian Championships

10 February 2023, 21:49
Kazakhstan's runner Olga Safronova wins silver at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani runner Olga Safronova claimed silver in the women's 60m race at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani won silver after clocking in at 7.32sec in the women's 60m race at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023. A runner from Iran grabbed the gold medal. Bronze went to an Indonesian athlete.

Notably, the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 is to run through February 12 in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The tournament has brought together over 500 athletes from 31 countries.

Photo: kazsports.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku
Теги:
Sport  
Read also
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Kazakh capital to host ITF Women’s World Tennis
Putintseva, Rybakina to face top Czech players at WTA 1000 Dubai
UAE Tour: Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes good 3rd place in thrilling Stage 1
Alexander Bublik beats Filip Krajinović at Round 1 in Marseille
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News