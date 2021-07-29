Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s rower Yakovlev fifth in Men’s Singles Sculls semis at Olympics

    29 July 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Vladislav Yakovlev finished fifth in the Men’s Singles Sculls semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Representing Kazakhstan Yakovlev was fifth in the semifinal of the Men’s Singles Sculls rowing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo finishing in 7:03:53.

    The rower is to take part in the Group D Men’s Singles Sculls final to compete for 19-24th spots.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam