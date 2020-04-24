Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s reserve museums offer virtual tours

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2020, 13:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s reserve museums conducted more than 150 online events during the quarantine attracting more than 100,000 visitors.

Today museums, reserve museums, historical and cultural heritage sites such as Bozok, Saraishyk, Sauran and Otyrar ancient settlements, Berel and Issyk burial mounds, which are the key constituent of the country’s cultural tourism, offer a great opportunity to make virtual tours, attend online lectures, online lessons. Such tours stir great interest in social networks.


