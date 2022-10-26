Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Republic Day celebrated in Kyrgyzstan

    26 October 2022, 17:18

    BISHKEK. KAZINFROM – The Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek hosted an official reception on the occasion on Kazakhstan’s Republic Day on October 25, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According Kazakh ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev, over the years of independence Kazakhstan’s GDP has grown 18fold and FDI has exceeded $350bn. The country’s key role in establishing the EAEU, CSTO, SCO, Organization of the Turkic speaking countries, and CICA was highlighted.

    Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliyev noted the major success Kazakhstan has achieved in its social and economic development, formation of a harmonic society and stability, and strengthening its global position and authority.

    The event also featured a ceremony of presenting awards for the contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation to a number of public, social and political and cultural figures, as well as reps of business and mass media of Kyrgyzstan.

    An exhibition displaying Kazakhstan’s achievements in developing relations with Kyrgyzstan was also held.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Holidays
