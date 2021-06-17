Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan’s real economy up 2% in 2020

    17 June 2021, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s real economy was up 2% in 2020, Kazakh Finance Minister Yrulan Zhamaubayev told a plenary session of the Senate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the session, the Kazakh finance minister said that the execution of the national budget was carried out in the context of considerable reduction in business activities due to the global crisis in 2020. There was the GDP real decline of 2.6%, mainly due to decreased service production by 5.4% as the quarantine measures were in place. Despite that, there was a 2% increase in the real economy.

    In particular, construction rose by 11.2%, information and communications – by 8.7%, agriculture – by 5.6%, and manufacturing – by 3.9%. However, there was a 3.4% fall in fixed capital investments.

    According to the minister, the budget’s priority focuses were expenditures to support the citizens and real sector given the state of emergency. Those include social allowance adjustment, reduction of tax burdens on SMEs, and costs for the Employment Roadmap, Business Roadmap, Enbek, and so on.

    He added that the comprehensive plan to recover the economic growth was adopted.

    The affected sectors were supported by fiscal incentives and relaxation, covering 7000 thousand entrepreneurs. 40 thousand SMEs received financing at a reduced interest rate. Over 80% of the borrowers were given deferrals.

    Zhamaubayev added that the measures helped maintain the unemployment rate at 4.9%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays