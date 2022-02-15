Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Rakparov makes history in Olympic Nordic Combined

    15 February 2022, 17:05

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Chingiz Rakparov of Kazakhstan competed in the Ski Jumping Competition of the Olympic Nordic Combined at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rakparov was ranked 38th after demonstrating a jumping distance of 111.5 and earning 69.6 points for his performance.

    He is also taking part in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race which is underway at the Zhangiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

    It is worth mentioning that Chingiz Rakparov is the first Kazakhstani to ever compete in the Olympic Nordic Combined event at the Olympic Games.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
