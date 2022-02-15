Kazakhstan’s Rakparov competes in Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Chingiz Rakparov competed in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race of the Olympic Nordic Combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The event took place at the Zhangiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Rakparov was placed 43rd after clocking the distance in 34:48.5.

Recall that the Kazakhstani athlete was ranked 38th in the Ski Jumping Competition of the Olympic Nordic Combined.

Chingiz Rakparov made history becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete to compete in the Olympic Nordic Combined event at the Olympic Games.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.



