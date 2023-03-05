Kazakhstan’s Rakhmonov celebrates another UFC win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) won his 17th UFC fight in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rakhmonov defeated American Geoff Neal via submission (standing rear name choke in the third round of the UFC 285 event this weekend.

The Kazakhstani remains undefeated after the Las Vegas success, while Geoff Neal suffered his fifth defeat in the professional career.