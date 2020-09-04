Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air launching flights to country’s Kyzylorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air is launching regular flights on Almaty – Kyzylorda route, Trend reports with reference to the company, Trend.az reports.

The flights will be launched starting Sept. 9, 2020 and will be operated three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday).

In June 2020, Kazakhstan announced a decision to launch international flights to a number of countries following coronavirus-related restrictions of implementing flights. The flights are being gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan from June 20, 2020.

The list was then further expanded and included Hungary, India, Germany, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Recently the list of countries was extended with the UAE, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine and Russia.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.