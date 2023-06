Kazakhstan’s Putintseva wins open round match at Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.2 tennis player Yulia Putintseva ranking 58th in the world defeated Maryna Zanevska7:5, 7:6 in Round of 128 match of Roland Garros 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The encounter lasted for 2 hours and 16 minutes.