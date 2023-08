ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putntseva World No. 60 lost in the second round at the now-running Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Kazakhstan’s No. 2 player lost to Claire Liu ranking 88th in the world 3:6, 6:7, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The Hungarian Grand Prix offers 225, 480 euros in prize money. The winner will get 29,760 euros and 280 ranking points.