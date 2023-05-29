Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva up in WTA rankings ahead of Roland Garros start

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 12:18
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva up in WTA rankings ahead of Roland Garros start Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s top tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina is currently ranked 4th in the world.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva climbed three spots up to №58 ahead of the start of the 2023 Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek remains world №1 female tennis player. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 3.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the top 3 in the WTA’s Doubles Rankings.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan lost one spot and landed the 25th line. Rybakina is 94th in the Doubles Rankings.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
