Kazakhstan’s Putintseva up in WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has moved up in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan number one in tennis Elena Rybakina retained the 20th spot in the updated ranking, while Putintseva climbed one spot up to number 42.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas on the contrary lost one spot and slid down to number 102.

2021 Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty from Australia remains world №1. Coming in second is Japanese Naomi Osaka. Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is ranked third in the world.



