    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva stuns Linette in Istanbul

    21 April 2022, 08:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°51 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has eased into the second round of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening match Putintseva edged out world N°57 Magda Linette from Poland in straight sets 7-6, 6-4. The Kazakhstani hit one ace and made one double fault.

    In the second round she will face Swedish Rebecca Peterson ranked 76th in the world.

    Unlike Putintseva, another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik sadly lost at the start of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain. The 16th-seeded Bublik was upset by Emil Ruusuvuori from Finland 6-3, 6-1.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

