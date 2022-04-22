Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva strolls into Istanbul quarterfinal

    22 April 2022, 08:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°51 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinals of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the second-round match Putintseva eliminated Swede Rebecca Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. This was the fourth win for Putintseva over the Swede.

    In her first quarterfinal of 2022 Putintseva will face Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic seeded 6th at the tournament.

    Recall that the Kazakhstani defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the opener of the tournament.


