Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva strolls into Istanbul quarterfinal

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2022, 08:12
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva strolls into Istanbul quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°51 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinals of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match Putintseva eliminated Swede Rebecca Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. This was the fourth win for Putintseva over the Swede.

In her first quarterfinal of 2022 Putintseva will face Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic seeded 6th at the tournament.

Recall that the Kazakhstani defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the opener of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan