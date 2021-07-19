Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva rises in WTA ranking after Budapest win

    19 July 2021, 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed seven spots up in the updated WTA ranking after claiming the title at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 26-year-old Putintseva moved seven spots up to number 35 of the WTA ranking.

    Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina retained her 20th spot.

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas also improved her standing in the updated WTA ranking by rising three spots up to №99.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty tops the WTA ranking. She is followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka ranked second and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka ranked third.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

