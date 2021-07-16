Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva reaches Hungarian Grand Prix semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 July 2021, 20:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has strolled into the semifinal of the WTA 250 event – Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seed Putintseva routed Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in a three-set match 6-7, 6-0, 7-5. It took Putintseva 2h 38 minutes to eliminate her opponent. The Kazakhstani saved three break points, made five double faults and hit one ace.

In the final she will take on Hungarian Dalma Galfi.

It is worth mentioning that in the previous rounds Yulia Putintseva edged out Croatian Ana Konjuh and Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
