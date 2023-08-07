Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out, Rybakina and Danilina to play in Montreal

    7 August 2023, 09:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan ranked 60th in the world crashed out of the qualifying round of the Omnium Banque Nationale Presente par Rogers in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the first round of the qualification the Kazakhstani stunned Canadian Mia Kupres in a three-set match 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

    Unfortunately, she lost to Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-4 in the second-round match of the qualification.

    3rd-seed Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is set to kick off her Montreal campaign in the second round of the tournament against the winner of Latvian Jelena Ostapenko vs American Jennifer Brady encounter.

    On top of that, Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands will take on Czech duo Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova in the opening round of the doubles event.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

