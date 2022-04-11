Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of WTA Top 50 for 1st time since 2018

    11 April 2022, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the WTA’s Top 50 for the first time since 2018, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva lost six lines and landed the 52nd spot of the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina slid one spot down to N°19. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas retained her 113th line of the rankings.

    The 20-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland tops the WTA Singles Rakings. She is followed by Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Spanish Paula Badosa placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Czech Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova dominate the WTA Doubles Rankings. Belgian Elise Mertens rounds out the top 3 of the rankings. Kazakhstani Anna Danilina moved up from N°21 to N°20 in the updated version of the WTA Doubles Rankings.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
